SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 84,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 21,921 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $862,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $123.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.68. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $110.07 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

