SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,175 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after buying an additional 109,045 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $55.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.92. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

