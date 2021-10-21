SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.23

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.23 and last traded at $41.19, with a volume of 2929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.81.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189,260 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.