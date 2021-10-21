SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $209.95

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $209.95 and last traded at $209.95, with a volume of 3710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $206.77.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.45.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,550,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,727,000 after buying an additional 135,834 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,697,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,108,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after buying an additional 31,981 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.