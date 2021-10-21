Spectris (LON:SXS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Spectris (LON:SXS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,920 ($51.22) to GBX 4,370 ($57.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Spectris from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,380 ($57.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Spectris alerts:

LON SXS opened at GBX 3,785 ($49.45) on Thursday. Spectris has a 1-year low of GBX 2,422 ($31.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,167 ($54.44). The company has a market cap of £4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,889.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,727.49.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.