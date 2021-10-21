Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

SPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

NYSE:SPR traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.21. 621,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,589. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

