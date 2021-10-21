Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to announce $151.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $143.39 million and the highest is $164.70 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $112.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $601.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $564.97 million to $632.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $657.68 million, with estimates ranging from $584.90 million to $729.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $164.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.69 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $48.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 86.44%.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,023,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,428,000 after purchasing an additional 463,369 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,340,000 after acquiring an additional 579,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,172,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,721,000 after acquiring an additional 224,534 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,022,000 after acquiring an additional 807,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 13.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,924,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,073,000 after acquiring an additional 234,326 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.