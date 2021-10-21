Splintershards (SPS) Price Tops $0.68

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Splintershards has a total market cap of $104.34 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00070259 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BSC MemePad (BSCM) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BNB Cash (BNBCH) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,560,214 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

