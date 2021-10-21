Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,074,318 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,256 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.66% of Splunk worth $155,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Splunk by 19.6% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 8.6% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the software company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 4.6% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $126,403.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,763,413.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,885 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,638. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPLK. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Summit Insights upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $167.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.22. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $222.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

