Spores Network Hits Market Cap of $5.28 Million (SPO)

Spores Network (CURRENCY:SPO) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Spores Network has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $175,887.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spores Network has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Spores Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00069222 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00072470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00102552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,667.25 or 0.99932044 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,086.88 or 0.06517123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00022501 BTC.

Spores Network Profile

Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spores Network

