Sport and Leisure Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.28 Million (SNL)

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Sport and Leisure coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sport and Leisure has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. Sport and Leisure has a total market capitalization of $138.27 million and $1.28 million worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sport and Leisure Coin Profile

SNL is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. The official website for Sport and Leisure is www.snltoken.io . Sport and Leisure’s official Twitter account is @snltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

Sport and Leisure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sport and Leisure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sport and Leisure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sport and Leisure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

