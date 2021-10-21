SPS Commerce (SPSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. SPS Commerce has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.400-$0.410 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $1.680-$1.710 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.25 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. On average, analysts expect SPS Commerce to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPSC opened at $162.75 on Thursday. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.25 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPSC. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.89.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPS Commerce stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of SPS Commerce worth $31,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

