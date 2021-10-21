Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price target reduced by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Squarespace from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

Shares of SQSP opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $196.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.30 million. Research analysts expect that Squarespace will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $25,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $1,121,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $2,583,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $1,064,000. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

