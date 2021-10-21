SS&C Technologies (SSNC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect SS&C Technologies to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at $4.700-$4.820 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at $1.150-$1.210 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. On average, analysts expect SS&C Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SSNC opened at $73.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.41. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $58.40 and a 52-week high of $79.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Truist increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,177 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

