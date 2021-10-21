SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 10.0% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SSR Mining by 4.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in SSR Mining by 6.0% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in SSR Mining by 43.1% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SSR Mining by 630.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

SSR Mining stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $376.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

