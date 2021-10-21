SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.65.

Shares of SSRM traded down C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.68. 141,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,112. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of C$17.29 and a twelve month high of C$27.79. The stock has a market cap of C$4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 14.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

