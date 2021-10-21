St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,482.32

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,482.32 ($19.37) and traded as high as GBX 1,554.50 ($20.31). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,537.50 ($20.09), with a volume of 1,293,703 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STJ shares. HSBC downgraded St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($21.45) to GBX 1,635 ($21.36) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,770 ($23.13) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, St. James’s Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,465.71 ($19.15).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,578.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,482.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a GBX 11.55 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is currently 161.38%.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Craig Gentle sold 1,587 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total value of £25,709.40 ($33,589.50).

St. James’s Place Company Profile (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

