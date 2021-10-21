Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) shot up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $15.45. 450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

