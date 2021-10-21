StableXSwap Price Reaches $2.76 on Exchanges (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 21st. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $37.60 million and approximately $930.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.76 or 0.00004207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StableXSwap has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,567.17 or 1.00120174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00054570 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00050047 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.94 or 0.00700801 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

