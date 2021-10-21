STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.88

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.88 and last traded at $43.84, with a volume of 658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.