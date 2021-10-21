STAG Industrial (STAG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect STAG Industrial to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect STAG Industrial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:STAG opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $43.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.72%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STAG Industrial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of STAG Industrial worth $22,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on STAG. Raymond James upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

