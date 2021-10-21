StakedZEN Hits Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. StakedZEN has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $2,738.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StakedZEN coin can now be purchased for $96.97 or 0.00154256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StakedZEN has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00068580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00072076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00102863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,971.64 or 1.00173174 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,082.38 or 0.06494113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00022504 BTC.

StakedZEN Coin Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 16,076 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

Buying and Selling StakedZEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakedZEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakedZEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StakedZEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

