Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Trading Down 0.2%

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) was down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 272.80 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 274.10 ($3.58). Approximately 3,459,153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,790,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.70 ($3.59).

Separately, HSBC increased their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard Life Aberdeen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 285.60 ($3.73).

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 274.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 277.03.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.