Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $187.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.18. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $161.80 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.27.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

