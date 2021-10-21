Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,355,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,944 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.22% of Stantec worth $60,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Stantec by 25.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 81,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stantec by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Stantec by 14.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 115,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,747 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stantec by 401.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 168,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 134,951 shares during the period. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stantec from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.12.

Shares of STN opened at $50.24 on Thursday. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.16 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

