Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) shares rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$69.93 and last traded at C$69.02. Approximately 283,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 242,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$61.95.

STN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lowered Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$65.58.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.88 billion and a PE ratio of 40.22.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$908.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$940.66 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total transaction of C$631,006.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$9,828,044.65. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Insiders sold 17,400 shares of company stock worth $1,080,332 over the last 90 days.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

