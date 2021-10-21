Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.26 Billion

Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will announce $8.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.45 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $6.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $29.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.97 billion to $29.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $32.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.44 billion to $32.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $113.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $85.45 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.55 and its 200-day moving average is $114.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.