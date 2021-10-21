Starbucks (SBUX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Starbucks to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Starbucks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SBUX opened at $113.86 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $85.45 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.55 and its 200-day moving average is $114.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Starbucks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.10% of Starbucks worth $1,455,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

