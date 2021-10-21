Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Raised to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised Stella-Jones from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.51.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Shares of TSE:SJ traded up C$1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$44.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,055. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.89. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$39.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.09.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.47 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$949.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 3.2661492 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.