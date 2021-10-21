Stellar Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last week, Stellar has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion and $799.40 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00071439 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00065420 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00101768 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00072699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00102782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,239.33 or 0.99954658 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,689 coins and its circulating supply is 24,105,119,424 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

