STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.00

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 2130995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.

STEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cormark set a C$1.72 target price on STEP Energy Services in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.80, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$134.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.51.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

