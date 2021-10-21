Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 14,666 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2,017.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,666 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in KLA by 20.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in KLA by 8.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth $838,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in KLA by 5.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in KLA by 12.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.05.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $331.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.16. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $190.21 and a twelve month high of $374.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.