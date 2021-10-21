SThree (LON:STHR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $299.94

SThree Plc (LON:STHR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 299.94 ($3.92) and traded as high as GBX 303.50 ($3.97). SThree shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92), with a volume of 1,440,807 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £397.26 million and a P/E ratio of 10.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 300 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

About SThree (LON:STHR)

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

