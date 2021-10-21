Stifel Financial Corp Buys 3,416 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Cirrus Logic worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $80.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.57. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.17 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.79 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $39,735.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,155.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $416,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,062 shares of company stock worth $1,385,641 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.34.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

