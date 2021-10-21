Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,252 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Atmos Energy by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $94.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.87 and its 200 day moving average is $97.79. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

