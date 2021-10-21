Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.72 Million Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 115.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,014 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Roblox were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,597 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,418 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,307,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,974 shares during the period. 41.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $30,622,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 611,720 shares of company stock valued at $50,385,151.

Several brokerages recently commented on RBLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $78.58 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.84.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

