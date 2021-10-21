Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 42,620 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,620 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Marathon Oil worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MRO. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.07.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

