Stifel Financial Corp Sells 19,466 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,466 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Alphadyne Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $20,754,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,920,000 after buying an additional 38,478 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 150,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,161,000 after buying an additional 33,362 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 221,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,714,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,665,000.

SOXX opened at $462.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $457.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.05. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $301.44 and a 1 year high of $478.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $1.157 dividend. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

