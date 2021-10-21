Stifel Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $160.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $114.77 and a one year high of $161.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.83.

