STM Group (LON:STM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.01

Shares of STM Group Plc (LON:STM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.01 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 32.10 ($0.42). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.44), with a volume of 111,865 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STM Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a market cap of £19.90 million and a P/E ratio of 11.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.76%. STM Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

About STM Group (LON:STM)

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Spain, the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.

