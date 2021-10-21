STMicroelectronics (STM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. STMicroelectronics has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $47.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STMicroelectronics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,778 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of STMicroelectronics worth $26,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STM shares. upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.