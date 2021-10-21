Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for October, 21st (AIR, AVAV, BA, DBTX, DCO, GWH, HEI, HXL, KTOS, MRCY)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, October 21st:

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Get AAR Corp alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV). The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX). Robert W. Baird issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH). Loop Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI). The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL). The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY). Royal Bank of Canada issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.