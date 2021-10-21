Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 21st (ASEKY, ASLE, ASLI, AVYA, BKU, BSAC, BTRS, BTU, BVH, CATC)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, October 21st:

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operating segment consists of Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group and Others. Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works and petroleum sales. Aisin Takaoka Group segment handles engine and brake cast components. Aisin AW Group deals with automatic transmissions and car navigation systems. Advics Group segment offers brake components. Others segment includes automotive parts lineup, energy systems, mainstay products for the major group companies, life and amenity products. Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Kariya, Japan. “

Get Aisin Co alerts:

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AerSale Corp. provides an integrated, diversified aviation aftermarket products and services for aircraft owners and operators to realize savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines and components. The company’s offerings include: Aircraft & Component MRO, Aircraft and Engine Sales and Leasing, Used Serviceable Material sales and internally developed ‘Engineered Solutions’ to enhance aircraft performance. AerSale Corp., formerly known as Monocle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI)

had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $101.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 860 ($11.24) price target on the stock.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.00 ($7.06) to €6.30 ($7.41). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €6.00 ($7.06) to €6.50 ($7.65). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) was given a €47.00 ($55.29) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €11.50 ($13.53) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.