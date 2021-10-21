Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 38.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE EDF traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,207. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

