Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 31.4% over the last three years.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.34. 36,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,761. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

