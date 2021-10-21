Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Danske downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Shares of SEOAY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.02. 17,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,018. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $20.91.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 7.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

