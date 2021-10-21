Stratos Price Hits $1.55 on Exchanges (STOS)

Stratos (CURRENCY:STOS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Stratos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00002380 BTC on major exchanges. Stratos has a total market capitalization of $21.74 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stratos has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00067459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00071650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00102514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,989.85 or 0.99987013 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,192.91 or 0.06450795 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00022271 BTC.

About Stratos

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,052,864 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

Stratos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratos using one of the exchanges listed above.

