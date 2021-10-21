Stryker (SYK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. Stryker’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Stryker to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $273.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.77. Stryker has a 52 week low of $196.09 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.13.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

