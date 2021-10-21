Student Coin Price Hits $0.0057 on Major Exchanges (STC)

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Student Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Student Coin has a market capitalization of $30.22 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Student Coin has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Student Coin

Student Coin is a coin. Its launch date was June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC . Student Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob . Student Coin’s official website is bitjob.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

Student Coin Coin Trading

