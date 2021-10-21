Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Subaru in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subaru’s FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 5.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subaru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Subaru stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Subaru has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417,278 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Subaru worth $19,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

